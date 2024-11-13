Texans Daily

Texans Star C.J. Stroud Leads NFL in Jersey Sales

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is growing in popularity.

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has dazzled in his second season in the league.

Though he is probably not at his highest following the Texans' latest losses, he is still gaining fans in Houston and around the world.

The NFL announced that Stroud is leading the league in jersey sales so far this season.

The other players in the top 10 include Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders).

The sales are recorded from the beginning of April until the end of October.

A big part of Stroud's jersey sales being tops in the league is the fact that the Texans rebranded with their new uniforms this season, but also the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been one of the league's most exciting players since he became a pro.

Perhaps Stroud needs to re-discover that swagger he played with last season, and if he can channel that in the home stretch for this year, the Texans could find themselves in a prime position come playoffs.

