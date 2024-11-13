Texans Star C.J. Stroud Leads NFL in Jersey Sales
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has dazzled in his second season in the league.
Though he is probably not at his highest following the Texans' latest losses, he is still gaining fans in Houston and around the world.
The NFL announced that Stroud is leading the league in jersey sales so far this season.
READ MORE: Have the Houston Texans Odds To Win the AFC South Changed After Recent Skid?
The other players in the top 10 include Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders).
The sales are recorded from the beginning of April until the end of October.
A big part of Stroud's jersey sales being tops in the league is the fact that the Texans rebranded with their new uniforms this season, but also the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has been one of the league's most exciting players since he became a pro.
Perhaps Stroud needs to re-discover that swagger he played with last season, and if he can channel that in the home stretch for this year, the Texans could find themselves in a prime position come playoffs.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Takes Blame for Loss to Lions
• Why Texans Lost Against Lions
• Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds Released for Week 11 Matchup
• Where the Houston Texans Fit in the Playoff Bracket Going into Week 11