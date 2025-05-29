Houston Texans Star Speaks Out on Playing in the Olympics
Houston Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins has expressed interest in playing flag football in the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
"Hell yeah. Who wouldn't want to win a gold medal? But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't," Collins said.
The NFL owners voted unanimously to allow players to participate in flag football in the Olympics.
Collins could be a solid addition to the Olympic team as an explosive receiver and jump-ball threat. However, the 26-year-old will face a lot of competition, as many NFL stars have expressed interest in participating.
Collins appeared in 12 games for the Texans in the 2024 season, hauling in 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.
He will be the top receiver for Houston in the upcoming season after losing Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots in free agency.
The Texans added talented weapons around Collins with trade acquisition Christian Kirk, while drafting Jayden Higgins in the second round and Jaylin Noel in the third round.
Collins' success as the top receiver will be pivotal for the Texans to make a deep playoff run next season.
Collins would be a welcome addition to the flag football Olympic team as a tall and athletic receiver.
