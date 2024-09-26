Texans Star WR Game Status Revealed vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans are looking to bounce back on Sunday as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're needing an improved result after suffering a 34-7 blowout loss on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud will look to help his team get back on track as the Texans have a 2-1 record through three games. He will be without some help, though, as star wide receiver Tank Dell will likely miss the contest with a chest injury, according to Click2Houston.
Here's how the rest of the Texans' injury report played out on Thursday:
DNP:
- WR Tank Dell, Chest
- RB Joe Mixon, Ankle
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring
LP:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder
- C Jarrett Patterson, Calf
- SAF Jimmy Ward, Groin
Offensive tackle Kenyon Green was taken off the injury report as he was listed on Wednesday as a limited participant with an illness. Tight end Dalton Schultz was also dealing with an ankle injury on Wednesday, though he returned to practice on Thursday.
Another player who got back on the practice field is center Jarrett Patterson, who had a calf injury. Defensive tackle Koley Fatukasi was limited after missing Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury.
Probably the second-worst news outside of Dell missing the contest is that Nico Collins was added to the report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, the Texans have depth in the receiver room, though no team wants to be dealing with injuries to any extent.
The Jaguars are 0-3 on the season, leaving Houston a large opportunity to bounce back and get on the right side of the win column. After scoring just 7 points in their most recent contest, though, the offense is going to have to see a huge improvement.
With Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce sidelined, the Texans will need their depth to step up in a big way on Sunday.
