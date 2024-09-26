C.J. Stroud Defends Texans OC Bobby Slowik
The Houston Texans offense hasn't performed up to standards in the early part of the season, managing just one touchdown in each of the last two games.
That has led to criticism of the Texans, including offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was one of the league's breakout coaches last year.
However, quarterback C.J. Stroud went to bat for Slowik in a recent press conference.
"We all have faith in him, and we know that he is trying to put us in the best positions and we have to buy in to the system just as much as he has to call good plays," Stroud said of Slowik. "I have the utmost faith in Slowik, and he has been great but we have to buy into the system just as much as he has to call great plays. We know we are all grown men, we have to all do our job so. We all talk about how we have each other’s back and we are going to keep holding each other accountable and have each other’s back.”
Stroud is flexing his leadership here, defending his team as the face of the franchise, and that plays a big part in how well teams do on Sundays.
Stroud and Slowik developed such a strong chemistry so fast last season, and teams are preparing better for them, so the two of them need to be on the same page and adjust to the looks teams are giving them in their second season together.
