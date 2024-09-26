Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jaguars Defense

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't underestimating the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are hoping to move up to 3-1 with a win this weekend against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though the Jaguars have yet to win a game, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't taking that fact into account when going against them this week.

"I don’t think their record speaks for what type of football team they are," Stroud said. "I think they are really solid, touching on defense. They have a really great d-line (defensive line) starting with Josh [Hines-]Allen and [Arik] Armstead, and ‘44’ [Trevon Walker] on the other side. [Andre] Cisco is playing good ball, five, getting coached really well. So another great defense we have to play against and we have to be on our A game but I definitely don’t think their record shows exactly what they put on film.”

The Texans were not on their A game last week when they scored just seven points against the Minnesota Vikings. The Jaguars were the same with a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This is a bounce back game for both teams as they look to put their past behind them, so the Texans need to take control early — and it all starts with Stroud.

