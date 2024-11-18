Texans Starter Returns to Practice Ahead of Cowboys Matchup
The Houston Texans received a boost ahead of their highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson, Texans starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter returned to practice on Sunday and his status is listed as questionable.
Lassiter, who has been sidelined with a concussion for their last, participated in drills on a limited basis Saturday, signaling a potential return to the lineup on Monday.
READ MORE: Will Anderson Jr. Status Revealed Ahead of Texans vs. Cowboys
To be cleared for a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, the second-round draft pick from Georgia has to practice without symptoms and then pass a mandatory NFL baseline neurological exam. If he does that, the Texans have the option of having him start opposite Derek Stingley Jr. as the outside corners.
Lassiter caught some friendly fire on an inadvertent and crushing hit from teammate safety Jimmie Ward in the second half last Sunday night of a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Lassiter intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice before getting hurt. Lassiter has started eight games this season for the 6-4 Texans.
The Texans’ top options opposite Stingley, if Lassiter is held out, are cornerbacks Ka'dar Hollman and Jeff Okudah.
As the Texans prepare for a battle in the Lone Star State, all eyes will be on whether Lassiter can suit up and help deliver a crucial victory.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
