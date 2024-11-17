Will Anderson Jr. Status Revealed Ahead of Texans vs. Cowboys
Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. has missed the team's past two games with an ankle injury, and it appears that he will remain on the sidelines in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Texans have ruled Anderson out against the Cowboys, along with defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion).
READ MORE:
The Texans have also listed cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and Jeff Okudah (quad) as questionable for the game.
For the Cowboys, cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), defensive back Jourdan Lewis (neck) and quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) have been ruled out while fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) is doubtful.
Linebacker Nick Vigil (foot), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), offensive guard Zack Martin (toe) and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back) are questionable.
For the Texans, losing Anderson means that the other pass rushers will have to step up once again, but it is no excuse as the Cowboys are also down several key players.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.
READ MORE: Could Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson Be On The Move This Offseason?
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds Released for Week 11 Matchup
• Cowboys Name Starting QB For Texans Game
• Texans Coach Has One Request For C.J. Stroud