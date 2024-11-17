Texans Daily

Will Anderson Jr. Status Revealed Ahead of Texans vs. Cowboys

The Houston Texans are anxiously awaiting the return of Will Anderson Jr.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. has missed the team's past two games with an ankle injury, and it appears that he will remain on the sidelines in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans have ruled Anderson out against the Cowboys, along with defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion).

The Texans have also listed cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and Jeff Okudah (quad) as questionable for the game.

For the Cowboys, cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), defensive back Jourdan Lewis (neck) and quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) have been ruled out while fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) is doubtful.

Linebacker Nick Vigil (foot), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), offensive guard Zack Martin (toe) and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back) are questionable.

For the Texans, losing Anderson means that the other pass rushers will have to step up once again, but it is no excuse as the Cowboys are also down several key players.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

