Texans vs. Titans Inactives Revealed: Derek Stingley Will Play
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are on for Week 4 in a game to avoid last place in the AFC South for both teams, and with each side's inactive list released before kickoff, we now know who's in and who's out of the action in Houston this weekend.
Here's the full slate of inactives for both the Texans and Titans:
Houston Texans Inactives
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Graham Mertz
RB Dameon Pierce
CB Zion Childress
DE Darrell Taylor
OT Cam Robinson
Tennessee Titans Inactives
S Kevin Winston Jr.
CB Samuel Womack
OT JC Latham
OL Jogn Ojukwu
OG Jackson Slater
WR Bryce Oliver
The biggest omission from the list for the Texans is star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will be active for Week 4 vs. the Titans after being questionable throughout the week with an oblique injury.
Reports surfaced heading into the contest that Stingley would try to give it a go in pre-game warmups before determining his official status, but now Houston's inactives make his status official– he'll be on the field.
As for those who won't be on the field, wide receiver/special teamer Braxton Berrios finds himself as a healthy scratch for the second-straight week, while running back Dameon Pierce continues to be one as well.
Cornerback Zion Childress, who was signed to the Texans' active roster earlier in the week, likely as a depth option to help in case of emergency amid Stingley's injury, will have to wait before making his official debut for Houston.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' third quarterback on the depth chart, backing up both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
Perhaps the most intriguing scratch vs. the Titans is offensive tackle Cam Robinson. The veteran signing from this offseason was Houston's starting left tackle in Week 1; however, just three weeks later, he's now out of the mix on game day without an injury designation.
On the flip side, Blake Fisher, Houston's 2024 second-round pick, will be active just one week after being a healthy scratch vs. the Titans.
As for the Titans, there's no major surprises of note, but the biggest loss is clear: starting right tackle JC Latham will miss his third-straight game of the season, leaving Tennessee down one key piece upfront.