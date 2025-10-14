Texans Urged to Pursue Trade for Former All-Pro Defender
The Houston Texans head into this year's NFL trade deadline just under a month away in an interesting spot.
Houston's 2-3 on the upward swing after a turbulent start to the season, still have hope alive in the AFC South race, and could have the makings of a buyer on the market to bring in some talent from the outside, and thus, help make that postseason push for the second half of the year.
But who could be on the Texans' radar to target? Could they try their hand at upgrading the offensive side of the ball to help C.J. Stroud and their up-and-down scoring unit, or could they bolster their elite defense even further by adding a tested veteran to the fold?
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, the Texans should look towards the latter.
Locker recently dove into a handful of potential trade options and destinations around the NFL leading up to next month's trade deadline, where he would link the Texans to an intriguing name to target on the defensive side of the ball: three-time Pro Bowl defender Jamal Adams.
"Amid the Raiders’ floundering start, Adams has surprisingly enjoyed a career resurgence," Locker wrote. "Now playing mostly as a linebacker, the former Jets star has earned an 80.0 overall PFF grade on 132 snaps. He’s flourished in coverage with a 78.7 PFF coverage grade and only 47 yards allowed on 70 coverage snaps, plus has contributed eight stops."
"Playing 23 or more snaps in the box, slot or along the defensive line, Adams is a versatile asset who could boost teams looking for linebacker or safety help."
Adams' addition to the Texans' linebacker core would bring versatility, experience, and another layer of talent to an already powerful Houston defense.
He's not quite the All-Pro talent he showed out to be with the New York Jets back in 2019, being six season removed from that campaign and turning 30 years old this week. But as a mid-season addition as a tandem next to Azeez Al-Shaair at linebacker, a move could be worth an extended look from the Texans brass.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently spoke about the possibility of a trade deadline move coming to fruition for Houston in the coming weeks, where he would ultimately leave the door open, but also noting they're prepared to go without a move as well.
"[We] try to maintain as much flexibility as possible, so we're in a decent spot," Caserio said. "If there's a situation out there that we feel makes some sense, and it works out, great. If it doesn't, then, okay, we're prepared to handle it with the players that we have here."
Adams could be on the short list of feasible names that could be worth a look for the Texans' front office leading up to next month's deadline, and could make this versatile, powerful defensive group look even stronger en route to a hopeful playoff push.
