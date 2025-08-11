Houston Texans Urged to Steal Key Player from Las Vegas Raiders
The Houston Texans have largely revamped their offense over the last several months, overhauling their receiving corps and retooling an offensive line that was among the NFL's worst last season.
However, there is still plenty of room for improvement for the Texans. The receiving corps is mostly unproven, and the offensive line remains rife with question marks in spite of the new additions. It's also important note that Houston traded away top tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Texans are probably done making significant moves this offseason, as Week 1 is right around the corner. But it's never too soon to start looking toward the future.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has published a piece on each NFL team's biggest needs heading into 2025, and not surprisingly, offensive line was on the list for Houston. But while Ballentine didn't link the Texans to anyone for this year, he does feel they should pursue Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham in free agency next March.
"It would be hard to believe the Raiders are going to let Dylan Parham leave the building, but the Texans should be first in line with an offer if they do," Ballentine wrote. "The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal and has proved to be a reliable starter. He's started all but two games since the Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2022 draft."
Dylan Parham is exactly what the Texans need
While the Texans' offensive line primarily struggled in pass protection last season, it was pretty pedestrian in all facets, and Parham would definitely help shore up those issues.
The former third-round pick registered a 74.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, coming in with a 75.6 run-blocking grade.
Houston is currently slated to be starting Tytus Howard — a natural tackle — and Laken Tomlinson at its guard positions going into 2025, and that does not exactly inspire a ton of confidence.
The Texans signed tackle Cam Robinson in free agency and also bagged fellow tackle Aireontae Ersey in the second round of the draft back in April, but there are obviously a ton of moving parts here for Houston, and nothing is really set in stone.
For that reason, Parham would comprise a terrific pickup for the Texans next offseason. He has already proven to be a solid interior presence and would instantly boost Houston in the trenches. The main question, of course, will be Parham's price tag.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Sign Former Jets DB
MORE: GM Nick Caserio Shares Key for Texans' Offensive Line
MORE: Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Lands Huge Injury Update
MORE: New Details Emerge on Texans' Jimmie Ward's Arrest