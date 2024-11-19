Texans Bounce Back, Beat Cowboys on MNF
The Houston Texans are back in the win column after a 34-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to close out Week 11.
The Texans got things going on the opening drive with a 45-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon, and the team never surrendered the lead.
Mixon finished the day with 20 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns in arguably his best game of the season.
The Texans also saw the return of wide receiver Nico Collins, who caught four passes for 54 yards. He and Tank Dell had identical stat lines leading the Texans to a win.
Houston's defense was also strong with five sacks, including one that was recovered for a fumble by Derek Barnett for a touchdown.
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush completed 32 of 55 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans are back in action next week as they host the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 12. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
