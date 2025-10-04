Texans RB Woody Marks Poised to Keep Fantasy Hot Streak vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans had a surprise fantasy star breakout onto the scene during Week 4's matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans in the form of fourth-round rookie running back Woody Marks.
In a career day, Marks had 17 carries on the ground with four catches to log over 100 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns–– a performance that helped the Texans finally secure their first win of a rocky start to the season in a shutout victory, 26-0.
Undoubtedly, a great showing from Marks that should earn him a few extended looks in the backfield moving forward, and a hot streak that could inevitably continue when looking through a fantasy lens in Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN's Seth Walder sees a perfect opportunity for Marks to keep the trend going in Week 5 on the road in Baltimore due to one key factor: the schematic holes that the Ravens' run defense has failed to stop through the first quarter of the season.
"Marks, a fourth-round rookie, burst onto the scene against the Titans with 17 carries for 69 yards and a rushing touchdown; he also had 50 more yards and a touchdown in the receiving game," Walder wrote. "And there's reason to believe that success could continue this week, thanks to a schematic change this season."
"Under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, the Texans have shifted from a heavy outside zone team to a heavy duo team, a downhill scheme that uses double-team blocks. Since the start of last season, the Ravens have allowed 3.4 yards per carry to outside zone but 5.0 to duo. The Lions, most notably, gashed Baltimore with duo plays (9.5 yards per carry!) in Week 3."
The Ravens have faltered in the run-stopping department tremendously through four weeks of action, which has been a big factor playing into their 1-3 start. But they've especially struggled when it comes to duo plays, a strong emphasis led by Texans first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
Combine that schematic hole with the existing problems the Ravens’ run defense has proven to have, and it's easy to see how Marks can take advantage in a big way.
Baltimore is bottom three in EPA allowed per rush (+0.12), have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (16), and have allowed the sixth-most average rushing yards per game (141.0)–– setting the stage for an explosive fantasy day for Houston's rushing attack
A lot of Marks' continued success could rely on his snap share, and how that continues to move forward next to his veteran counterpart, Nick Chubb. But if the Texans continue to trust their rookie back, there's a world where he could be an RB2 or flex option in fantasy lineups this week, with further upside in PPR leagues.