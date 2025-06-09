Houston Texans Working Out Former First-Round Defender
The Houston Texans have hosted a veteran cornerback and former first-rounder for a workout in the days ahead of this offseason's mandatory minicamp.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans have worked out former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette.
Arnette was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and played two years with the Raiders before being released shortly after during the 2021 offseason. In the last season he played for the Raiders in 2021, Arnette had played in four total games with zero starts, logging four tackles before being placed on injured reserve.
Since then, he's had short stints with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in 2021 and on the Kansas City Chiefs roster as a reserve/futures contract in 2022, but hasn't suited up in an NFL game since 2021. Now, he resides in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks.
Following the announcement of Ronald Darby's retirement last week, the Texans are seemingly wasting no time in bringing potential replacement options into the building to help beef up the depth in their cornerback room for 2025.
Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter will be the primary two in line to handle the bulk of the work at the position this year, but perhaps a low-risk roll of the dice on Arnette could be worth a shot if the Texans' brass like what they see from the former first-rounder.
