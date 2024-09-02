Texans Acquire Commanders Star in Mock Trade
The Houston Texans have had a bold offseason to say the least.
They've acquired a 1,000-yard running back in Joe Mixon, a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and a league leader in sacks in Danielle Hunter, but they might be able to add another big-time piece to the puzzle.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
"With C.J. Stroud in just the second year of a rookie contract, the Texans have plenty of cap flexibility to add some expensive veterans. They've already shown they understand that by trading for Diggs and signing Danielle Hunter this offseason," Ballentine writes. "They could take it a step further by targeting Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in a trade. Allen would instantly upgrade a weak area for the Texans. With Will Anderson Jr. and Hunter coming off the edge, Allen would bring a little more punch to the interior than the current combination of Folorunso Fatukasi and Mario Edwards Jr."
Allen, 29, has been the subject of trade rumors for a while. However, he's still with Washington, who drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
If things go south for the Commanders in the first half of the season and they become sellers at the trade deadline, look for a potential deal in the middle of the year.
