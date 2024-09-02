Texans Daily

Texans Acquire Commanders Star in Mock Trade

The Houston Texans could look into getting Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen in a trade.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans have had a bold offseason to say the least.

They've acquired a 1,000-yard running back in Joe Mixon, a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and a league leader in sacks in Danielle Hunter, but they might be able to add another big-time piece to the puzzle.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

"With C.J. Stroud in just the second year of a rookie contract, the Texans have plenty of cap flexibility to add some expensive veterans. They've already shown they understand that by trading for Diggs and signing Danielle Hunter this offseason," Ballentine writes. "They could take it a step further by targeting Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in a trade. Allen would instantly upgrade a weak area for the Texans. With Will Anderson Jr. and Hunter coming off the edge, Allen would bring a little more punch to the interior than the current combination of Folorunso Fatukasi and Mario Edwards Jr."

READ MORE: Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?

Allen, 29, has been the subject of trade rumors for a while. However, he's still with Washington, who drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

If things go south for the Commanders in the first half of the season and they become sellers at the trade deadline, look for a potential deal in the middle of the year.

READ MORE: Texans Star Still Drives Same Car After Earning $90 Million

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Undrafted Free Agent 'Earned' Spot on 53-Man Roster

• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback

• Texans Coach Details Important 'Bye Week' Before Season Starts

Texans Star WR Reveals How He Got His Nickname

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News