How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds

The Houston Texans will host the Los Angeles Rams in their final preseason game of 2024.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrate during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrate during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have picked up two straight preseason wins in a row after dismantling the New York Giants last week; a game in which the starters saw action and performed well.

As the regular season hurdles towards us, the Texans will have one more opportunity to show what they have in the preseason when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who will be making the journey to Houston for the matchup.

Kickoff Time

NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Saturday, August 24th, 12:00 PM CST

TV & Streaming Options

KTRK ABC13 and livestreaming on HoustonTexans.com - Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware, and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Line: Houston Texans -3.5
Over/Under: 33.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

