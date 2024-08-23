How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
The Houston Texans have picked up two straight preseason wins in a row after dismantling the New York Giants last week; a game in which the starters saw action and performed well.
As the regular season hurdles towards us, the Texans will have one more opportunity to show what they have in the preseason when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who will be making the journey to Houston for the matchup.
Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Saturday, August 24th, 12:00 PM CST
TV & Streaming Options
KTRK ABC13 and livestreaming on HoustonTexans.com - Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware, and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Houston Texans -3.5
Over/Under: 33.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
