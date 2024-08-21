Houston Texans TE Tears ACL, Placed on Season-Ending IR
The Houston Texans received some unfortunate news today regarding one of their young tight ends.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Texans fullback and tight end Dalton Keene has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL, ending his 2024 season.
Keene, 25, was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech by the New England Patriots, playing six games in his rookie season.
READ MORE: Texans Super Bowl-Winning WR Listed As Potential Trade Candidate
This isn't the first time Keene has been out for the season due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve in August 2021 by the Patriots, ending his season then as well. He was cut by the Patriots ahead of the 2022 season.
He bounced around practice squads for 2022 and 2023 before finding a home with the Texans. He made his return to the field in Week 9 last season playing 22 snaps, but never saw other action during the season.
Now, Keene will have to wait until 2025 to make another return.
READ MORE: Texans Announcer Faces Backlash Over Controversial C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen Comment
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans Dealing WR John Metchie III?
• Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Emerging, But Should You Draft Him in Fantasy Football?
• Houston Texans Honor Jacoby Jones After Tragic Passing vs. New York Giants