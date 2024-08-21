Texans Daily

Houston Texans TE Tears ACL, Placed on Season-Ending IR

The Houston Texans won't have tight end Dalton Keene this season.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Keene (40) in action during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans received some unfortunate news today regarding one of their young tight ends.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Texans fullback and tight end Dalton Keene has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL, ending his 2024 season.

Keene, 25, was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech by the New England Patriots, playing six games in his rookie season.

This isn't the first time Keene has been out for the season due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve in August 2021 by the Patriots, ending his season then as well. He was cut by the Patriots ahead of the 2022 season.

He bounced around practice squads for 2022 and 2023 before finding a home with the Texans. He made his return to the field in Week 9 last season playing 22 snaps, but never saw other action during the season.

Now, Keene will have to wait until 2025 to make another return.

