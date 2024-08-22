Texans Daily

Houston Texans RB 'Sets the Tone' in Return to Practice

Joe Mixon coming back for the Houston Texans is crucial going into the latter part of training camp.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks away on a deep run in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks away on a deep run in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is back on the field after a quad strain held him out for a few weeks.

Getting him back to practice is a major help for the Texans.

“Anytime you get your starters back out it’s good for everyone to see those guys working," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "They set the tone for our team, so to see Laremy [Tunsil] and to see Joe [Mixon] and see the type of workers that they are, it helps everyone around them to see if you want to be a good player, you have to push and work like those guys work.”

Mixon, 28, has had a unique offseason by changing teams for the first time in his career. He was traded to the Texans by the Cincinnati Bengals, the team he played his first seven NFL seasons with. But now, he is beginning to feel comfortable with his new surroundings.

“I mean, obviously it was a wild process," Mixon said. "But ever since then, man, I’ve gotten acclimated to the team, built a lot of relationships and everybody embraced me like a brother since day one. So, I’m grateful for where I’m at and I’m very appreciative for being here and it’s a blessing. So, never take this opportunity for granted and like I said, man, I’m just blessed to be in a position like this and obviously, look forward to working with these guys.”

While Mixon feels at home with the Texans, there's still one thing he is hoping to get used to.

“Man, I feel good," Mixon said. "Only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously [QB] C.J. [Stroud], man I feel great.”

Mixon could possibly appear in the Texans' preseason finale on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

