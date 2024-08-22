Houston Texans Rookie DB Already Making Big Plays
The Houston Texans aren't expecting their rookie class this year to be as strong as last year's, and there's nothing wrong with that.
The Texans had arguably the best rookie class in franchise history in 2023 with quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., center Juice Scruggs, wide receiver Tank Dell and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o all making big impacts. Now, the Texans may have another high-profile rookie in third-round pick Calen Bullock.
“Calen has been steady. He’s been making plays for us," head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He’s been consistent throughout practice. He finds a way to get his hands on the ball every day in practice, so I’m excited about his growth and his development as a young safety in our system. I think he has a chance to be one of the better ones that I’ve had a chance to work with.”
Bullock has been feeding off of veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward, who has helped him get acclimated to life in the NFL. But Ward also feels like he can benefit from Bullock as well.
“We really have been helping each other," Ward said. "You never can stop learning in this League. Just if he asks me questions, I’ll tell him how I play it and how I see it and the same thing with him. He’ll tell me certain stuff, how he plays it and how he sees it. And then I feel like that helps everybody.”
Bullock will compete for playing time alongside Ward, Eric Murray and Jalen Pitre among others, but he is proving that he is worthy of consideration to be in that secondary every Sunday competing for the Texans.
