How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

Here's how to tune into the action for the Houston Texans on Monday night.



Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks an extra point against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks an extra point against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans will be up for their second game of a long 2025 NFL season for their franchise's first-ever home opener on a Monday night, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime in hopes of evening up their record to 1-1 for the start of the new year.

The Texans are fresh off a 9-14 Week 1 loss to the LA Rams in a season opener that their offensive unit, led by C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, showed some growing pains, albeit while the defensive side of the ball showcased some strong upside by keeping Matthew Stafford relatively limited on the day.

As for the Bucs, they'll be entering this one 1-0 after edging out the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 23-20, a game where Baker Mayfield proved he hasn't lost a step from last season, also seeing great things from a dynamic wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka in their first regular season game paired with one another.

It's safe to say Monday night will be a must-watch matchup for Houston in the first game of what could be an electric NFL doubleheader. Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Buccaneers on Monday night:

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Date/Time: Monday, September 15th @ 6 PM CST

- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

- Television: ABC/ESPN

- Stream: Fubo, NFL+

- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris

- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the game against the Tamp
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

- Spread: Houston -2.5 (-108), Tampa Bay +2.5 (-112)

- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -135

- Underdog Moneyline: Tampa Bay +114

- Total: 42.5

- Total Over Odds: -110

- Total Under Odds: -110

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Injury Reports

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Saturday's practice:

Houston Texans

WR Braxton Berrios: OUT (hamstring)

WR Christian Kirk: OUT (hamstring)

C Jake Andrews: OUT (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin Jr: OUT (foot)

OT Luke Goedeke: QUESTIONABLE (foot)

S Christian Izien: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)

CB Benjamin Morrison: QUESTIONABLE (quad)

OT Tristan Wirfs: OUT (knee)

For the Texans, they're without a pair of wideouts in Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, while also losing starting center Jake Andrews due to an ankle injury sustained last week.

As for the Buccaneers, Chris Godwin will continue rehabbing his offseason foot injury to keep him out of the mix on Monday, while starting tackles Tristan Wirfs and possibly Luke Goedeke will be sidelined as well. If both tackles are out of the mix, it opens a major hole for this Texans' dominant pass rush to have a big day.

