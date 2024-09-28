Jaguars vs. Texans Week 4 Prediction Revealed

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 for another AFC South matchup.

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are returning home as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of staying undefeated in divisional play.

The Jags are winless, but the Texans aren't underestimating them, even if they are coming to Houston as big-time underdogs.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco acknowledges the Jaguars as such, but still believes that the Texans will pull out a win in Week 4.

"The Jaguars are 0-3 and coming off a horrible loss on Monday night, which means this is a short week for a team playing bad football. The Texans weren't good last week against the Vikings, but C.J. Stroud will bounce back here against a bad Jacksonville defense. Texans take it," Prisco writes.

If the Texans can come away with a win this weeke, they will continue to grow their lead in the AFC South, which will be pivotal as the team goes into the end of the year.

Kickoff between the Jaguars and Texans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

