Jacksonville Jaguars QB Likely To Return For AFC South Matchup Against Houston Texans
The Houston Texans will be looking for a much-needed victory when they visit sunny Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their second matchup of the 2024 season. The first matchup occurred back in Week 4 and saw the Texans come away with a 24-20 victory.
Since then things have changed for both teams as the Jaguars own one of the league's worst records at 2-9 while the Texans have hit a rough patch of their own, losing three out of their last four.
On paper, this one might seem like a David vs. Goliath situation, but the Jaguars could make this one a bit more interesting as it appears that they likely will be getting starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back after he injured his AC joint in his left shoulder a few weeks back.
Lawrence missed two games for the Jags during his rehabilitation of the shoulder before the team's bye week and now, after logging a full practice, it seems as if Doug Pederson and Jacksonville are ready to get their signal caller back under center.
During Lawrence's absence, Mac Jones filled in and went 31 of 51 passing for just 249 yards and three interceptions against the Vikings and Lions. Jones wasn't horrible, but the team desperately could use Lawrence back in the lineup as they look to play spoiler in the playoff race for teams like the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars don't have much to fight for other than playing spoiler or tanking to get a better draft pick but they likely will fight to the very end no matter which direction they go with Doug Pederson's future as the head coach in Jacksonville on the line.
