Texans Daily

Former Texans WR Competing in 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale

Houston Texans fans may notice one of the 'Dancing With The Stars' finalists.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans' Danny Amendola pulls in a touch down pass during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Titans Texans 109
Houston Texans' Danny Amendola pulls in a touch down pass during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Titans Texans 109 / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Houston Texans fans may have noticed one of the celebrities on "Dancing With The Stars" this season.

Former Texans receiver and The Woodlands native Danny Amendola is one of the five finalists on this season of "Dancing With The Stars."

Amendola, 39, was one of many athletes on the current season that also featured former Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard, though the NBA star was eliminated earlier this month.

READ MORE: Jon Gruden Includes Houston Texans Star in Recent Rankings List

Amendola is a finalist alongside Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, Olympic rugby sevens player Ilona Maher, Disney star Chandler Kinney and 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei.

Throughout his 13 seasons in the NFL, Amendola played for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions before spending his final year in Houston in 2021.

Amendola coached for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but based on his newfound experience, he may have a future in the ballroom.

You can watch Amendola on the "Dancing With The Stars" finale tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

READ MORE: Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Fall to Titans Behind Mistakes & Turnovers

• Jimmie Ward's Interception Highlights Texans Effort in Loss to Titans

• Where Are Texans in Playoff Picture After Titans Loss?

• Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News