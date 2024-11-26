Former Texans WR Competing in 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale
Houston Texans fans may have noticed one of the celebrities on "Dancing With The Stars" this season.
Former Texans receiver and The Woodlands native Danny Amendola is one of the five finalists on this season of "Dancing With The Stars."
Amendola, 39, was one of many athletes on the current season that also featured former Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard, though the NBA star was eliminated earlier this month.
READ MORE: Jon Gruden Includes Houston Texans Star in Recent Rankings List
Amendola is a finalist alongside Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, Olympic rugby sevens player Ilona Maher, Disney star Chandler Kinney and 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei.
Throughout his 13 seasons in the NFL, Amendola played for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions before spending his final year in Houston in 2021.
Amendola coached for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but based on his newfound experience, he may have a future in the ballroom.
You can watch Amendola on the "Dancing With The Stars" finale tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.
READ MORE: Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Fall to Titans Behind Mistakes & Turnovers
• Jimmie Ward's Interception Highlights Texans Effort in Loss to Titans
• Where Are Texans in Playoff Picture After Titans Loss?
• Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Tennessee Titans