Jaguars vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview

All your information for the Houston Texans matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans face their next test as the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars come to town for a Week 4 matchup.

The two teams are coming off bad losses, but they look to put that behind them and grab a win this weekend.

Jaguars vs. Texans Kickoff Time

NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST

TV Channel

CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as Paramount+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Jaguars vs. Texans Preview

The Jaguars and Texans renew their division rivalry as the two teams face off for the first time in the upcoming season.

The Jaguars have yet to win a game this season, so they are coming into the matchup hungry. However, the Texans want to make them starve a little bit longer.

The Texans started off 2-0 this season, but they were smacked in the mouth by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and they need a 180-degree turn if they want to come out of Week 4 with a win.

Prediction For Jaguars vs. Texans

The Texans should beat the Jaguars, but no divisional game is easy. The Texans will have a lead and a chance to put away the game a few times early, but they won't take advantage of the opportunity.

The Jaguars will always be just by the back door, and they may even have a chance to win it late, but the Texans should walk away with the win.

Texans 23, Jaguars 16

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

