Jaguars vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Houston Texans face their next test as the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars come to town for a Week 4 matchup.
The two teams are coming off bad losses, but they look to put that behind them and grab a win this weekend.
Jaguars vs. Texans Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as Paramount+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Jaguars vs. Texans Preview
The Jaguars and Texans renew their division rivalry as the two teams face off for the first time in the upcoming season.
The Jaguars have yet to win a game this season, so they are coming into the matchup hungry. However, the Texans want to make them starve a little bit longer.
The Texans started off 2-0 this season, but they were smacked in the mouth by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and they need a 180-degree turn if they want to come out of Week 4 with a win.
Prediction For Jaguars vs. Texans
The Texans should beat the Jaguars, but no divisional game is easy. The Texans will have a lead and a chance to put away the game a few times early, but they won't take advantage of the opportunity.
The Jaguars will always be just by the back door, and they may even have a chance to win it late, but the Texans should walk away with the win.
Texans 23, Jaguars 16
