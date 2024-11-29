Texans Daily

Jaguars Defense Presents Challenge for Texans

The Houston Texans are facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are hoping to get back on track as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 13 matchup.

The Texans have lost three of their last four games, so an opportunity to get on the right page is presented this week against the 2-9 Jaguars. However, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't underestimating his opponent.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

"Josh [Hines-Allen] and [Travon Walker] do a great job on the edge and then [LB] Devin [Lloyd] and [LB Foyesade Oluokun] 23 do a good job at backer," Stroud said. "And that’s kind of – the front seven do a really good job and then [S Andre] Cisco is leading the DBs. And they’ve got [CB Tyson Campbell] #3 back and he’s a good player. So, I don’t think the record speaks to the team they are. It’s another great challenge, defensively, for us. They’ve played against a lot of good teams and held them to a lot less points. They played Minnesota very well, played Philly very well. So, we’ve got to come with our A-game knowing that every game takes every single play from the start to the finish to get a W.”

The Texans and Jaguars are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Houston Texans NRG Stadium Expected To Receive Millions of Dollars In Upgrades

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

• Jon Gruden Includes Houston Texans Star in Recent Rankings List

• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Titans Loss

• Texans Going All Out Before Bye Week

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News