Jaguars Defense Presents Challenge for Texans
The Houston Texans are hoping to get back on track as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 13 matchup.
The Texans have lost three of their last four games, so an opportunity to get on the right page is presented this week against the 2-9 Jaguars. However, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't underestimating his opponent.
"Josh [Hines-Allen] and [Travon Walker] do a great job on the edge and then [LB] Devin [Lloyd] and [LB Foyesade Oluokun] 23 do a good job at backer," Stroud said. "And that’s kind of – the front seven do a really good job and then [S Andre] Cisco is leading the DBs. And they’ve got [CB Tyson Campbell] #3 back and he’s a good player. So, I don’t think the record speaks to the team they are. It’s another great challenge, defensively, for us. They’ve played against a lot of good teams and held them to a lot less points. They played Minnesota very well, played Philly very well. So, we’ve got to come with our A-game knowing that every game takes every single play from the start to the finish to get a W.”
The Texans and Jaguars are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
