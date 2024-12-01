Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: In or Out vs. Texans?
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not everyone will be taking the field today.
The Texans released their inactive list before facing off against the Jags.
Texans inactives: G Nick Broeker, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, WR Xavier Hutchinson, FS Jalen Pitre, WR Steven Sims
The Texans are dealing with a few injuries in Week 13 with Jalen Pitre out with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which will knock him out of today's game. With Hutchinson out, the Texans have elevated wide receiver Jared Wayne from the practice squad. He will be making his NFL debut today.
Here's a look at the Jaguars inactive list: OLB Yasir Abdullah, QB C.J. Beathard (3rd QB), OT Javon Foster, DT Jordan Jefferson, RB D'Ernest Johnson, DE Esezi Otomewo
This means quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active after missing the last two games with a left shoulder injury.
Kickoff for the game between the Texans and Jaguars is set for 12 noon CT.
