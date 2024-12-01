Texans Daily

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: In or Out vs. Texans?

Trevor Lawrence could be in or out for the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 12-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 12-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not everyone will be taking the field today.

The Texans released their inactive list before facing off against the Jags.

READ MORE: Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction Revealed

Texans inactives: G Nick Broeker, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, ILB Jamal Hill, DE Jerry Hughes, WR Xavier Hutchinson, FS Jalen Pitre, WR Steven Sims

The Texans are dealing with a few injuries in Week 13 with Jalen Pitre out with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which will knock him out of today's game. With Hutchinson out, the Texans have elevated wide receiver Jared Wayne from the practice squad. He will be making his NFL debut today.

Here's a look at the Jaguars inactive list: OLB Yasir Abdullah, QB C.J. Beathard (3rd QB), OT Javon Foster, DT Jordan Jefferson, RB D'Ernest Johnson, DE Esezi Otomewo

This means quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active after missing the last two games with a left shoulder injury.

Kickoff for the game between the Texans and Jaguars is set for 12 noon CT.

READ MORE: Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

• Houston Texans NRG Stadium Expected To Receive Millions of Dollars In Upgrades

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

• Will Anderson Jr. Continues To Headline Texans' Injury Report

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News