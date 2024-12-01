Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction Revealed
The Houston Texans are ready for battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 in the team's final game before the bye.
The Jaguars are fresh off of their bye and have a healthy quarterback in Trevor Lawrence back under center.
Even with a potentially rejuvenated Jags team, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Texans will walk away with a 33-20 win.
"The Jaguars are coming off a bye week with no changes made to the coaching staff. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be back for this one. But the defense has major issues. Look for C.J. Stroud to light them up as he gets it going again after a couple of so-so weeks," Prisco writes.
While the Texans are favored to win, they cannot underestimate the Jaguars, who gave them a tight 24-20 game in Houston at NRG Stadium back just nine weeks ago.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 12 noon CT at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. The game can be watched on FOX.
