Texans Daily

Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction Revealed

The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) runs after the catch against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) runs after the catch against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are ready for battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 in the team's final game before the bye.

The Jaguars are fresh off of their bye and have a healthy quarterback in Trevor Lawrence back under center.

Even with a potentially rejuvenated Jags team, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Texans will walk away with a 33-20 win.

READ MORE: Are Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry Going to Play in Texans-Jaguars?

"The Jaguars are coming off a bye week with no changes made to the coaching staff. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be back for this one. But the defense has major issues. Look for C.J. Stroud to light them up as he gets it going again after a couple of so-so weeks," Prisco writes.

While the Texans are favored to win, they cannot underestimate the Jaguars, who gave them a tight 24-20 game in Houston at NRG Stadium back just nine weeks ago.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 12 noon CT at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. The game can be watched on FOX.

READ MORE: Trevor Lawrence Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Texans Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Falling Short of Expectations

• Houston Texans NRG Stadium Expected To Receive Millions of Dollars In Upgrades

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

• Will Anderson Jr. Continues To Headline Texans' Injury Report

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News