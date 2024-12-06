Texans GM Praises Star RB Joe Mixon
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is enjoying his first season with the team.
Mixon, 28, was traded to the Texans over the offseason from the Cincinnati Bengals for a seventh-round pick, and it's a decision general manager Nick Caserio is happy about every single day since.
"Can't say enough great things about Joe Mixon, what he brings to the table," Caserio said. "Just his mindset, the way he plays, his physicality, his toughness, his leadership. He wasn't named the captain initially, but we kind of -- you know, [WR] Stef[on] [Diggs] getting hurt and kind of losing a little bit of leadership there, and then DeMeco making Joe a captain for the rest of the year, that was something that was earned. That wasn't just we're giving out party favors. That was something like his teammates see that and they respect that. Can't say enough great things about Joe Mixon. He's been a good football player. He's a great teammate. He's a good leader. He's a good mentor for younger players. He's always been a very productive player and very versatile. He's kind of been a three-down back, which there's not a lot of those in this league, and he sort of fits that profile. Glad Joe's here. He certainly has helped us. Hopefully he can help us here the next four weeks as well, four games.”
Mixon and the Texans will return to the field in Week 15 when they take on the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
