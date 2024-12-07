Texans Ready to Attack Post-Bye Gauntlet
The Houston Texans have four games left on the schedule after their Week 14 bye, including three games in a 10-day span.
On Dec. 15, the Texans host the Miami Dolphins before visiting the Kansas City Chiefs the following Saturday on Dec. 21. Then, the team has just four days to get ready for their Christmas Day game against the Baltimore Ravens.
It's a tight schedule, but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans vows to have his team ready.
“For me, we have the same amount of time from Miami and for Kansas City," Ryans said. "We will get a short week with the Christmas game versus Baltimore so we will look ahead on the shorter schedule there but for the other two game it will be the same amount of time we have typically had to prepare for. We will hit the ground running but we will have time to prepare and have our guys ready to go.”
This three-game stretch could get the Texans into the postseason. But three consecutive losses would put the Texans at 8-8 going into the season's final week where they may end up relinquishing control of the AFC South, so the team has to lock in and rack up some wins.
