Texans Daily

Texans Ready to Attack Post-Bye Gauntlet

The Houston Texans have a tough schedule after their bye week.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), center right, congratulates tight end Dalton Schultz (86), right, for his touchdown score as center Juice Scruggs (70), center left, and center Jarrett Patterson (54) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), center right, congratulates tight end Dalton Schultz (86), right, for his touchdown score as center Juice Scruggs (70), center left, and center Jarrett Patterson (54) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have four games left on the schedule after their Week 14 bye, including three games in a 10-day span.

On Dec. 15, the Texans host the Miami Dolphins before visiting the Kansas City Chiefs the following Saturday on Dec. 21. Then, the team has just four days to get ready for their Christmas Day game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's a tight schedule, but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans vows to have his team ready.

READ MORE: Texans Reveal Focus After Bye Week

“For me, we have the same amount of time from Miami and for Kansas City," Ryans said. "We will get a short week with the Christmas game versus Baltimore so we will look ahead on the shorter schedule there but for the other two game it will be the same amount of time we have typically had to prepare for. We will hit the ground running but we will have time to prepare and have our guys ready to go.”

This three-game stretch could get the Texans into the postseason. But three consecutive losses would put the Texans at 8-8 going into the season's final week where they may end up relinquishing control of the AFC South, so the team has to lock in and rack up some wins.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Linebacker’s Suspension Upheld After Denied Appeal

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Azeez Al-Shaair Known After Suspension

• Texans GM Praises Star RB Joe Mixon

• Tom Brady Gives Thoughts on Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Hit on Trevor Lawrence

• Texans O-Line Earns Praise From C.J. Stroud

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News