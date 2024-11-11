Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions Live Game Updates
The Houston Texans passing game has struggled to say the least since their star wide receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs went down with injuries. However, a large part of that can be due to the offensive line not living up to expectations as well as they are currently are one of the worst units in football trying to block for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Over that time, the Texans have lost two of their past three contests and will be looking to get back on track in a tough matchup against one of the best teams in the league in the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
There are question marks regarding whether or not Nico Collins and Tank Dell will be able to go in this one, but we do know that the Texans' defense will be missing a key piece in Will Anderson Jr. The Lions boast a lethal offense that can run and throw the ball at will. The Texans defense will be tested but they have shown a knack for coming up big when it matters most.
The Texans will need the entire team to play at a top-notch level in order to knock of the Lions and get a W back in the win column. Follow along with us here as we bring you up-to-the-minute live game updates of the matchup between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions.
READ MORE: Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, & Preview
PREGAME:
- Texans' Inactives: WR Nico Collins, CB Myles Bryant, RB Dameon Pierce, DE Will Anderson Jr., LB Jamal Hill, T Zach Thomas
- Lions' Inactives: S Loren Strickland, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Taylor Decker, OL Christian Mahogany, OL Colby Sorsdal, DL Za'Darius Smith
1st Quarter:
-
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season
• NFL Mock Draft: Texans Improve Offensive Line
• NFL Head Coach Legend Speaks With C.J. Stroud During Texans’ Practice