Multiple Houston Texans’ Starters Out for Remainder of 2024 Season
The Houston Texans suffered multiple injuries, which led to them losing not only their sixth game of the season to the Kansas City Chiefs but also wide receiver Tank Dell for the remainder of the year due to a serious knee injury. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Dell sustained a torn ACL and a dislocated kneecap.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s a significant knee injury,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans updated Dell’s status Monday during a news conference at NRG Stadium. “He dislocated the knee, tore his ACL, there are some other things there. He’ll have the knee repaired.”
The Texans' third-round pick was injured while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the third quarter. In a freak play, teammate Jared Wayne accidentally undercut Dell in the end zone, causing the devastating injury. Play was halted for several minutes as medical staff immobilized Dell's left leg in a cast and transported him off the field on a stretcher.
Houston will now have to play the rest of the season without Dell, who recorded 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games this year.
With the talented slot receiver sidelined, the offense will look to Robert Woods, John Metchie III, and Xavier Hutchinson to step up in his absence.
In other injury updates, Ryans announced that nickel Jimmie Ward is out for the season and will undergo season-ending foot surgery. Offensive guard Shaq Mason is week to week with a knee injury.
Ward sustained a foot injury and couldn’t put weigh ton it. While he avoided a fracture and structural damage, the injury is expected to sideline him indefinitely said Ryans.
“Another guy that went down and he was in a lot of pain on the field as well, Jimmie, our thoughts are with him, as well,” Ryans said. “People lose sight that Jimmie went down as well as Tank. Unfortunately for Jimmie, him to go down that way. When it comes to our matchups, our personnel and how we’ll deploy our guys, still sorting through that. As of right now, it is still fresh and still sorting through how we will replace Jimmie.”
Mason suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and was unable to return to the outing. Mason is considered week-to-week and questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ravens.
“Lost another starter there in Shaq, so that hurts us,” Ryans said. “I thought Kendrick stepped in and did a really nice job. Our line, overall, did a really nice job all day of really competing, playing hard, physical. I really like what they did and we’ll see how the unit continues to progress.”
The Texans will now look to fill some of the voids and setbacks the team has faced and turn their attention to the Baltimore Ravens for their matchup on Christmas Day.
