NFL Execs, Coaches Give Strong Take on Texans' Derek Stingley
The Houston Texans made a major commitment to their top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. this offseason in the form of signing him on to a lucrative, and well-deserbed contract extension to stay on board for the foreseeable future.
Stingley Jr. inked the extension for three years, $90 million, that made him the highest paid cornerback in the league for just under three months before the New York Jets gave Sauce Gardner his latest deal, now becoming the second-highest paid cornerback in the NFL annually.
And that big extension for Stingley comes for good reason too, as the Texans' cornerback has now found himself among the NFL's most elite talents at the position, not only in terms of his paycheck, but also in the eyes of NFL coaches, execs, and personnel.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler surveyed some anonymous NFL personnel members to get a collective top-ten cornerback talent list in the league ahead of next season, where, for Stingley, he found himself near the top of the totem pole as the second-best corner in the league, only behind Denver Broncos' Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.
"Now one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $30 million per year, Stingley allowed 4.9 yards per target last season, the fewest among outside cornerbacks with a minimum of 30 targets," Fowler wrote. "He allowed 42 completions on 90 targets, including 18 passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks produced a 56.9 passer rating against him, which topped the league among corners with at least 50 targets defended. The ball production -- 10 interceptions and 31 passes defended since 2023 -- has elevated him to elite status on his way to first-team All-Pro."
For one NFC coach, it's the physicality and movement skills that shine the brightest with Stingley.
"He's physical, a lot thicker than he looks, movement skills explosive," an NFC assistant said. "He has always had this in his game, he just had a slow start to his career due to injury."
The Texans have a clear, DPOY-quality talent with their recent top-three pick in Stingley, and someone who can be a true building block on the secondary for years to come, while just being 24 years old.
And for those in the building for NFL squads around the league, they seem to be feeling the same sentiment.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Underrated Texans Defender Could Help Shape Season
MORE: Texans WR Makes Encouraging Claim on Team's New Offense
MORE: Texans' Jayden Higgins Given Bold Year One Prediction
MORE: Texans' Star Defender Makes Bold Statement About Former Team
MORE: Houston Texans Land Strong Ranking Among NFL's Top 10 Defenses