Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl OT
The Houston Texans have made another acquisition on their offensive line amid their flurry of additions and subtractions through the beginning of this NFL offseason.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with free agent tackle Trent Brown.
Brown last suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 season, but only appeared in three games before his campaign was cut short due to a season-ending torn patella injury. Now, the 31-year-old gets a new opportunity to get back on his feet upfront for the Texans.
Brown started his career as a 7th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent three years before making a stop with the New England Patriots, then to the Las Vegas Raiders to land a Pro Bowl nod. After his time with the Raiders, he went back to the Patriots for another stint, then navigating to his most recent stop with Cincinnati.
Brown an experienced option to place up-front, starting in 96 total games throughout his NFL career. He'll likely factor in with a chance to file in as a starting tackle on the right side, while new addition Cam Robinson holds down the left.
The Brown signing is yet another entry into Houston's major overhaul of the offensive line after such a shaky 2024 campaign in the trenches. And with the way things have transpired, don't be shocked if the Texans brass isn't done making moves upfront to best position this offense for the season ahead.
