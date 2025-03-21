Draft Expert Names Texans' Perfect First Round Pick
The start of the Houston Texans' offseason over recent weeks has surrounded one major theme: changing the offensive line.
Following a season in which the Texans had no shortage of offensive line issues and protection lapses with C.J. Stroud, the Houston brass wasted no time in making a bundle of switch-ups in the trenches –– effectively moving out three of last year's starters, headlined by the trade to move star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
And while the Texans have continued to make headway in trying to fill in the gaps in the unit that have since departed, their huge shifts may have since forced their hand to place a major emphasis on adding reinforcements upfront early in April's draft.
But thankfully for Houston, there could be a perfect fit for their offensive line needs available with their 25th pick in the draft. In the mind of ESPN draft expert Justin Reid, that ideal selection could be Grey Zabel –– offensive guard from North Dakota State.
"Clearly not happy with its offensive line performance (54 sacks allowed last season), Houston surprisingly traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington last week, then acquired guard Ed Ingram from Minnesota in another trade and signed guard Laken Tomlinson," Reid said. "The Texans also signed Cam Robinson this week to replace Tunsil, but the need to add more high-quality starters along the offensive line remains the same. Zabel primarily played tackle at NDSU, but he can be a plug-and-play starter at center or guard with his physicality and strong anchor."
A young force in the interior might be the strongest route Houston could opt to go. With Tytus Howard being established in his spot as a tackle on the left side combined with the Texans' latest signing of Cam Robinson, focusing on the inside is probably the way to go. Zabel, one of the top prospects with the ability to place anywhere on the line, is a great choice for that.
He's got the versatility necessary to transition between guard and center, and even tackle if necessary, giving offensive line coach Cole Popovich freedom to play him where he sees fit.
During his 2024 campaign, Zabel landed first-team FCS All-America as a catalyst behind North Dakota State's 14-2 record and FCS championship. Also as a two-year starter, he has appealing experience that could play a massive factor in his NFL growth and development.
Zabel has a strong case, but in an interesting offensive line class as a whole, he remains just one of many options for Houston to go once their long-awaited 25th pick finally rolls around.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
