Star QB Unveils Massive Revelation on Texans' C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud definitely absorbed some harsh criticism this past season, as he regressed considerably after a historically great rookie campaign.
But just because Stroud had a bit of a sophomore slump does not mean anyone should be throwing in the towel on him. Just ask Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who apparently loves watching Stroud play.
During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Stafford revealed that watching Stroud actually strengthens him.
"I like watching the young guys play because it kind of like revitalizes me, invigorates me a little bit. Like golly, these guys are just playing carefree ripping it," Stafford said, specifically referring to Stroud.
Stafford himself has once heck of a track record, as he led the Rams to a Super Bowl during the 2021-22 campaign and has long been one of the best signal-callers in football.
Now, at the ripe age of 37, he evidently flips on Stroud highlights whenever he is looking for some inspiration.
Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87 in 2024. That followed an incredible debut season in which he totaled 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks while registering a 100.8 passer rating.
Of course, there were a whole lot of variables at play that caused Stroud to have a disappointing second year, with injuries and poor offensive line performance being chief among them.
We'll see if the 23-year-old is able to bounce back in 2025.
