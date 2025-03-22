Analyst Outlines Texans' Best Offseason Move
The Houston Texans have faced some fair criticism and concerns amid their opening moves of the offseason –– largely revolving around their decisions to shake up the offensive line after a brutal year in the trenches.
However, the Texans have also made a few strong and more-than-necessary moves in the beginning weeks of the new league year that ensure confidence in what this group is building in the years ahead.
The biggest of those? Re-signing star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a record-setting extension.
While it was a decision that was to be expected following Stingley's All-Pro season and borderline Defensive Player of the Year campaign, the Texans have still received their due credit for cutting the check.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, he calls the signing of Stingley the Texans' best move of the offseason so far.
"Although not a new signing, extending Stingley on a massive deal was a no-brainer,," Cameron wrote. "The standout cornerback has been an incredible force in coverage on the outside, ranking in the 93rd percentile in PFF’s advanced coverage grading. As one of the best young cornerbacks in the game and a driving force behind this defense's top-seven EPA-per-dropback-allowed mark in 2024, expect even more from Stingley in the years to come."
Stingley, now with the NFL's largest contract ever dealt to a defensive back, is primed to build off of an excellent 2024 campaign and cemented as a primary cornerstone of the Texans' defensive unit.
He finished his third season pro suiting up in all 17 of the Texans' games, totaling 54 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and five interceptions. A certified playmaker as a part of one of the league's toughest defensive units.
Cutting out such a significant portion of the salary cap for one player in any situation can be a tough pill to swallow, but Stingley's proven to deserve that money, and while C.J. Stroud remains on his rookie deal, it allows the Texans' the necessary flexibility to foot that bill.
Perhaps in due time, the Texans' finances may become a bit strapped, but in Houston's efforts to facilitate a Super Bowl-winning defense, it's hard to see the move as anything but a no-brainer.
