Texans Coach Talks 49ers Trade

The Houston Texans made a small trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass as Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) applies defensive pressure at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were relatively quiet for most of the NFL Trade Deadline, but they pulled off a last-minute deal by acquiring a late-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers for backup defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

Davis, 28, played in all nine games for the Texans this season, recording nine tackles and one sack.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the decision to trade Davis and what it means for both parties moving forward.

“Khalil, I mean, he did a great job for us," Ryans said. "When we got Khalil here, I thought he did a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity and he really honed in on what we were asking him to do and he continued to get better as he’s played for us these past two years, he’s gotten better and he helped us tremendously win some games. And he got better as a player. So, trades and those things, they happen. Hate to lose him, but it’s a good opportunity for him.”

The Texans will now look towards veterans Mario Edwards Jr. and Denico Autry to be the main providers on the interior of the defensive line now that both players will be available for the team away from suspension.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

