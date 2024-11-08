Texans Coach Talks 49ers Trade
The Houston Texans were relatively quiet for most of the NFL Trade Deadline, but they pulled off a last-minute deal by acquiring a late-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers for backup defensive lineman Khalil Davis.
Davis, 28, played in all nine games for the Texans this season, recording nine tackles and one sack.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the decision to trade Davis and what it means for both parties moving forward.
“Khalil, I mean, he did a great job for us," Ryans said. "When we got Khalil here, I thought he did a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity and he really honed in on what we were asking him to do and he continued to get better as he’s played for us these past two years, he’s gotten better and he helped us tremendously win some games. And he got better as a player. So, trades and those things, they happen. Hate to lose him, but it’s a good opportunity for him.”
The Texans will now look towards veterans Mario Edwards Jr. and Denico Autry to be the main providers on the interior of the defensive line now that both players will be available for the team away from suspension.
