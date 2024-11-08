Texans Not Adding Extra Pressure vs. Lions
The Houston Texans have a big matchup this week against the Detroit Lions.
Sunday Night Football, two division leaders, and perhaps the best team the Texans have played all year factor into how big of a game it is for the team. However, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't adding more weight to this game because of that.
“I know no one wants to hear this but, for me, every week is a big game," Ryans said. "It doesn’t change just because the Lions are coming in and whatever their record is, that doesn’t change. Every week, for me, is a big game. Every game is important. This game isn’t more important just because of the Lions and what they’ve done. They’ve played good football, of course, credit to those guys. They’re playing well, they’re coached well, but that doesn’t change our mindset, how we approach every week. It’s still the same every week. Every week, big game. And we’re trying to go out and win this one.”
This is a strong mindset to have. Every non-divisional game in the regular season has the same weight, and even those games count the same towards the overall record.
Ryans' comments don't undermine the Lions as an opponent. Instead, it emphasizes the fact that the Texans need to win as many games as possible and that they aren't afraid of whoever may be on the opposing sideline, even if it is the roaring Lions.
