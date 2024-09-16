Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead With Huge Touchdown Over Bears
The Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Sunday night brawl features two of the brightest young names in the NFL. C.J. Stroud is a proven young quarterback for the Texans, taking one reigning No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams for the Bears.
Evidently, Stroud and the Texans are entering the season with real expectations while Chicago still needs to make an arrival under Williams' leadership. He hoists all the potential and plenty of flash, but Stroud has proven capable of winning football games.
The two quarterbacks led their teams to field goals on their first drives of the contest, but it was the Texans who first got on the board with a touchdown as Stroud found star wide receiver Nico Collins for a 28-yard score.
For all the speed Collins adds to the Texans' offense, he's incredibly strong and unstoppable when the ball gets in his hands. He's an elite wide receiver, and he'll be a consistent target of Stroud's despite the team adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the offense.
The Texans now lead the Bears 10-3 with a chance to start building some separation in the primetime game.
