Bears vs. Texans Second Quarter Live Game Updates
The Houston Texans started the season 1-0 after going all-in this offseason with the hopes of generating a Super Bowl contending team. Week 1 wasn't as smooth sailing as the Texans likely hoped, but nonetheless, a win is a win.
The Texans are now home in NRG Stadium for their Week 2 matchup against the number one overall pick from this year's draft Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The Bears have also started the season 1-0 after clawing their way back to a win against the Tennessee Titans, largely thanks to their defense.
Now, the two teams are on in primetime in a battle between two of the league's top young quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud and Williams. The winner will get their team off to an impressive 2-0 start and land them amongst the best in the NFL.
PREGAME:
Texans' Inactives: WR John Metchie III, S M.J. Stewart, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Jamal Hill, C/G Juice Scruggs, LB Rashad Weaver
Bears' Inactives: WR Velus Jones Jr., WR Keenan Allen, OL Kiran Amegadjie, FB Khari Blasingame, LB Noah Sewell, DL Dominique Robinson
1st Quarter:
- The Bears won the toss and deferred to the second half. Houston will start with the ball from their own 29-yard line.
- C.J. Stroud’s first pass of the game is incomplete and almost intercepted deep intended for Nico Collins.
- Stroud finds Brevin Jordan for a gain of four yards, it’ll be third and six for the Texans.
- Stroud connects with Joe Mixon for a gain of 8 yards and a first down.
- Mixon’s first carry of the night goes for a gain of 16 yards and the Texans are in Bears’ territory.
- Cam Akers spells Mixon and his first rush goes for no gain.
- False start on Kenyon Green will set the Texans back five yards.
- Third and long upcoming after a three yard catch by Cam Akers.
- Stroud finds Ogunbowale for 7 yards but well short of the first down marker.
- Fairbairn comes on for the field goal attempt and drills the 56-yard field goal and Houston scores first, leading Chicago 3-0.
- Caleb Williams’ first pass of the day is a completion to Gerald Everett for a short two-yard gain.
- Swift is tackled in the backfield for a loss of four and it’s third and long quickly for the rookie quarterback.
- Williams connects with Carter for a gain of 14 yards and a first down.
- Williams hits Carter again for another first down and gain of 12.
- Williams passes to Swift who takes it 8 yards, third and short upcoming.
- Williams connects with D.J. Moore for a gain of 19 yards and another first down.
- Third and nine after back-to-back runs by Swift.
- Williams is sacked for a loss of 10 on third down and the Bears will send on their kicking unit looking to tie the game up at 3.
- Santos’ 53-yard FG is GOOD and the Bears have knotted things up with the Texans at 3.
- Holding on the kickoff return will have the Texans starting from their own 23-yard line.
- Stroud connects with Nico Collins for a gain of 18 yards and a first down.
- Stroud finds Collins on third down for a gain of 6 yards but are one yard short of a first down.
- Texans go for it on fourth down and Stroud finds Cade Stover for 18 yards and their conversion is successful. First and ten into Bears’ territory.
- Tank Dell takes the end around for 18 yards and another first down into the red zone.
- Mixon rushes for a short gain to end the first quarter. Unsportsmanlike conduct on Nico Collins will set the Texans back 15 yards so it’ll be 2nd and 24 when the 2nd quarter begins.
- At the end of one, the Texans and Bears are tied up at 3.
2nd Quarter:
