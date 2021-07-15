Pro Bowler Michael Thomas Tells Texans, 'Come Get Me'

Former Pro Bowl safety Michael Thomas has told the Houston Texans to come and get him.

In a recent interview, former Pro Bowler Michael Thomas called for the Texans to come and get him.

But no, it's probably not the Michael Thomas you're thinking of ...

The 31-year-old safety, who spent last season with the Texans, is currently without a team, but according to Aaron Wilson has said he's been medically cleared to play again and is ready to go.

"I feel amazing, the pec is feeling good, my body feels healthy," said Thomas. "I’m excited for the opportunity when it comes. Texans, whoever, come get me. My agent (Christina Phillips) told me a couple of teams have been poking around. I’m excited to see where I’m going to wind up and I’m going to be ready. I would love to go back with the Texans. We’ll see."

Speaking at his sixth annual Camp Mike T youth football and leadership camp, Thomas discussed what has driven him to set up this annual event.

"This is probably our biggest turnout, and it all started back when I was in middle school saying to myself, ‘I wish NFL players would come back and give back to my school,’" said Thomas, per Wilson. "I made a promise to myself. Now, every single year, I come back and have a youth football camp and give out awards. This is about letting them know someone who’s been where you’ve been, played in the same stadiums and walked the same hallways as you can make it to the NFL and have success. So, you can do it, too."

The Texans' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is as well known for his philanthropic endeavors and work with the NFLPA as he is his Pro Bowl nod and playing ability.

A team captain during his first, and so far only year with the Texans, Thomas made nine appearances before his season ended early due to a torn pectoral.

A leader both on and off the field, expert special-teamer, a Houston native, and he'd love to return to the Texans? The ball is in the court of GM Nick Caserio ...

