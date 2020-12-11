Texans' Michael Thomas On 'Humbling' Nomination

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas discusses being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and what drives his social justice and philanthropic efforts.

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said on Thursday that he is 'honored' to be the franchise's nominee for the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

"It’s humbling," said Thomas. "It’s a blessing and I’m honored that the Houston Texans thought of me."

A consummate professional, Thomas has been hard at work pushing for social reform in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thomas' approach has been two-fold, centering on advocacy and education while driving legislative change in the community. Prior to Week 1, he created the unique design of the NFLPA's "END RACISM" pre-game warm-ups that have been worn by the 1,696 players across the NFL. After the death of George Floyd, Thomas organized a Texans players-only video calling for social justice reform and he was also featured in the NFL's "Say Their Stories" video to highlight the death of Philando Castile - Houston Texans PR.

The Houston native has also dedicated time and effort to raising money for HBCU scholarship funds and the Dreambuilders Foundation through his "Victory Mondays" fundraiser, while also assisting on other projects such as the Texans' Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Boys & Girls Club of America Youth for Change Town Hall, and the Houston Texans Stats Challenge program, per Texans PR.

"I don’t do this for the recognition, but everything I do is out of love, is out of just wanting to give back," said Thomas. "I think I said it in one of the statements that I made where the NFL was asking, ‘what does it mean to you or why do you continue to give back?’ My thought hasn’t changed ..."

"I’ve always said, ‘you know what? Any chance I get to give back, I’m going to do it because I want to have that impact on somebody growing up, one of the kids in the area that’s growing up in communities I come from.’ I want to try to offer resources that they probably otherwise wouldn’t be afforded to."

The eight-year veteran is in just his first season with the Texans, but has clearly made a mark on not only the community but his teammate, being named a team captain earlier this season.

Currently on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, Thomas is unfortunately unable to make a mark on the field. However, he is certainly setting a clear example for fellow professionals and people everywhere of what a good role model and human being should look like.