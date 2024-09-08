Stefon Diggs Delivers Texans First 2024 Touchdown
While the Houston Texans' first couple of offensive drives of the 2024 NFL season stopped before the end zone, they came away with a field goal in each. It was only a matter of time before second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud got the team into the end zone for the first time of the season.
With Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throwing a 60-yard touchdown to Alec Pierce, there was slight pressure on Stroud and Houston to score as well. They did just that, as the Texans star quarterback connected with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a nine-yard pass for his first touchdown with Houston.
An era has officially begun. The Texans secured a 12-7 lead over the Colts with Stroud and Diggs connecting for the first of likely many touchdowns coming between the two this season.
The touchdown was setup by an electric Nico Collins catch, too.
Both Collins and Diggs are assisting Stroud and giving him elite weapons to target, which is something fans are going to be able to get used to this season. It's why the ceiling on the team's season is so high, and it's only a matter of time before Tank Dell gets involved in a big way, too.
