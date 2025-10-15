Texans Linked to Potential RB Move Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Texans could be among the select few teams around the league interested in making a mid-season deadline move in order to best their chances for a second-half playoff push.
And according to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, the Texans could be among the short list of teams who could target a move for a running back in the weeks ahead.
'Teams I expect to have interest in acquiring a running back ahead of the deadline include, but are not limited to, the Chiefs, Texans and Chargers," Graziano wrote.
Across the coming weeks, there could be an intriguing bundle of running backs available around the league for the right price, and the one name that Graziano specifically highlights is New York Jets running back Breece Hall–– currently on an 0-6 roster that could have a bit of added incentive to sell at the deadline.
"The name that comes up most is the Jets' Breece Hall," Graziano continued. "He's 24 years old and in the final year of his contract, and the Jets have made no move to sign him long term. Braelon Allen is out because of a knee injury, which complicates things for the Jets from a 2025 depth-chart perspective. But Allen is only 21 years old and under contract for two more years after this one. They also like Isaiah Davis, who is 23 and also signed through 2027. So there are plenty of reasons Hall might not be in the Jets' long-range plans, and they could be open to a nice offer."
The Texans, who have had a few changes at the running back position through the first third of the season without Joe Mixon in the fold, might be a perfect candidate to target a splash acquisition like Hall or a back of similar caliber.
During his 2025 campaign so far, Hall has 88 carries for 410 yards— good for 4.7 yards per carry and just under 70 yards on the ground per game.
The appeal could be there for the Texans to pull the trigger. Hall currently sits on a short-term contract with his rookie deal set to expire this offseason, and might allow Houston to get a bit of a cheaper price on the 24-year-old runner, and provide a boost for the offensive side of the ball.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently hinted that the door would be open for a trade deadline move could be in consideration, but they won't be forcing a deal if it doesn't make sense.
"[We] try to maintain as much flexibility as possible, so we're in a decent spot," Caserio said. "If there's a situation out there that we feel makes some sense, and it works out, great. If it doesn't, then, okay, we're prepared to handle it with the players that we have here."
Could Hall be the perfect acquisition for the Texans to target? It remains to be seen, but even if not the Jets' running back, keep an eye on Houston poking around the market to take a swing on another option in the backfield.
