Texans Rookie Carted Off With Serious Injury in Training Camp
Houston Texans rookie defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton reportedly went down with a serious injury during Wednesday's training camp practice.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC3, Hamilton's injury took place during team drills on Wednesday, and was down on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.
"Hamilton got hurt Wednesday morning during a full-team drill and was down on the ground for several minutes receiving medical attention," said Wilson, "Practice became silent as teammates prayed for Hamilton. He was then taken off the field inside to the training room for further evaluation. He is undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam."
Hamilton was a seventh-round pick for the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft at 224th overall as a four-year player from Rutgers. During his time there, he played in 51 games with 31 total starts on the Scarlet Knights' defensive line, logging 110 tackles, 11 TFLs, and six sacks in the process.
During his most recent season, Hamilton 44 tackles, five TFLs, four sacks and 24 pressures. He's one of three defensive players the Texans selected during this past April's draft, along with USC cornerback Jaylin Smith and Penn State safety Jaylen Reed.
Following Wednesday's practice, head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke to the media about Hamilton's injury.
“Unfortunately, injuries and things happen,” Ryans said after practice. “You never want to see a guy go down like Kyonte did today and had to be carted off. We just wish him the best. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see where he is, but you never want to see that. We just got to make sure we are staying up and protecting each other."
As tests are still pending, the exact extent of Hamilton's injury remains yet to be seen.
