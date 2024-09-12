Tom Brady Praises Texans in Rankings
The Houston Texans barely scraped by with a win in their 2024 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, escaping 29-27 against their division rival.
There were many expectations placed upon the Houston Texans even before the season began in large part due to what the front office was able to achieve this offseason - improving an already solid roster with star-studded talent on both sides of the ball.
It will take time for all the pieces to come together and although there were a few bumps on Sunday against the Colts, the Texans should be pretty good about where they are at early on and should continue to pile on wins as they continue to grow that cohesiveness.
The Texans are now gearing up for their first home game from NRG Stadium where they will host 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears who are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Before the game though, lists and rankings are being released, as they are every week, and rookie broadcaster and greatest quarterback of all-time Tom Brady has the Texans as one of his top teams in the league per his power rankings heading into Week 2 of the NFL regular season.
Brady's list and having the Texans at fifth isn't surprising after just one week of NFL action, but it will be interesting to see how things change as the season progresses for all the teams ranked in his top five. The Texans will want to show more, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as the team allowed second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and company to put up close to 30 points.
