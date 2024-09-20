Vikings QB Sam Darnold Provides Unique Test for Texans
The Houston Texans defense will see an unlikely opponent in Sam Darnold when they face the Minnesota Vikings.
Darnold is stepping in as the starter after No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury back in training camp. Even though he wasn't expected to start, Darnold has the Vikings rolling with a 2-0 record, including an impressive win last week against the San Francisco 49ers.
Darnold's performance has the Texans not underestimating his skills and abilities.
"I feel like he's operating that offense really efficiently, really well," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "I feel like they're philosophically similar to our defense, they don't do a ton, they don't do a lot of different things, but they do them well, and they kind of believe in what they are. You sort of fit into that. He's just operating that offense, and it's working really well, super-efficient on third-down and then running the ball well. Haven't been giving up, taking a lot of big negative plays, those sort of things. So, I think he's kind of at the forefront of that. Kevin [O’Connell] does a really good job with structuring the scheme. I feel like he's been really, really good at just operating that offense, and it shows so definitely a challenge to see why they're playing well.”
Darnold will hope to maintain his success from the first two weeks, but the Texans defense will be a challenge for him. The defense is coming off a seven-sack performance against the Chicago Bears, and they allowed just 13 points.
If the Texans defense plays like it did against the Bears, they could make Darnold struggle throughout the game.
