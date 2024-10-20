Texans Daily

WATCH: Texans LB Picks Off Packers' Jordan Love on First Drive

The Houston Texans are forcing turnovers early against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Green Bay Packers started off with the ball in the Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, but that wasn't the case for long.

On the fourth play of the game, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was intercepted by Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt on the 50-yard line, and he was able to take the ball all the way to the Texans 11-yard line.

Here's a look at the play:

With Azeez Al-Shaair out for today's game, Hewitt has been asked to step up in his place and he has certainly done that.

The interception is Hewitt's first as a member of the Texans and the first pick in his career since 2019 when he played for the New York Jets.

The Texans offense couldn't capitalize on the red zone opportunity, settling for a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal from 23 yards out.

Even without the touchdown, the Texans took advantage of the Packers' mistake early and find themselves ahead to start the game. It won't be easy to keep the lead, but this certainly should help with the team's confidence going into the rest of the contest.

