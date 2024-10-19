Texans vs. Packers Prediction Revealed
The Houston Texans are one sleep away from facing off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for their Week 7 matchup.
It's a battle between two of the better teams from the first third of the season, and the Texans are hoping to pull out another win to improve to 6-1 and continue along their best start in franchise history.
However, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco doesn't expect the Texans to come out on top against the Packers on the road.
"This is game featuring two of the better young passers in the league in C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love. Both can put up big numbers in the passing game. The Texans are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. The Packers will get the best of it as Love wins a shootout with Stroud," Prisco writes.
The Packers are no easy opponent. Their only losses this season came on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paolo and they fell short to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. They are fresh off a playoff berth like the Texans and want to prove to their conference that they are one step closer towards getting to the top, if they aren't there already.
If the Texans can win the game, it will be their most impressive victory of the season.
