Texans Star LB Officially Out vs. Packers
The Houston Texans defense will have their hands full today against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense, and their job will be a little more difficult with some key players sitting out of the Week 7 contest.
Here's a look at each team's inactives:
Texans: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Steven Sims, ILB Henry To'oTo'o, FS Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods
The Texans will have some big losses on defense, with Azeez Al-Shaair being the biggest name of the bunch sitting out. The team will also be without rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter, second-year linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward, thrusting several backups into the spotlight.
Packers: DE Brenton Cox, TE John FitzPatrick, T Travis Glover, C Jacob Monk, FS Kitan Oladapo, DT Devonte Wyatt
The most notable inactive for the Packers is former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who is out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was questionable with a shoulder injury, but he is good to go for the Packers.
Kickoff for the game is set at 12 noon CT on CBS and Paramount+.
