Texans Star LB Officially Out vs. Packers

The Houston Texans won't have some important players against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans defense will have their hands full today against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense, and their job will be a little more difficult with some key players sitting out of the Week 7 contest.

Here's a look at each team's inactives:

Texans: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Steven Sims, ILB Henry To'oTo'o, FS Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods

The Texans will have some big losses on defense, with Azeez Al-Shaair being the biggest name of the bunch sitting out. The team will also be without rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter, second-year linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward, thrusting several backups into the spotlight.

Packers: DE Brenton Cox, TE John FitzPatrick, T Travis Glover, C Jacob Monk, FS Kitan Oladapo, DT Devonte Wyatt

The most notable inactive for the Packers is former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who is out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was questionable with a shoulder injury, but he is good to go for the Packers.

Kickoff for the game is set at 12 noon CT on CBS and Paramount+.

