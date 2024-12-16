What Will Anderson Jr. Said to Texans Fans After Dolphins Win
It wasn't perfect, and more injuries occurred, but the Houston Texans advanced to 9-5 with a big Week 15 win over the Miami Dolphins. They won 20-12 with their defense showing up in a big way, forcing three interceptions.
Calen Bullock came up with an interception, whereas Derek Stingley Jr. pulled down two for himself en route to the big victory.
Will Anderson Jr. might not have recorded an interception, but the superstar pass rusher made a huge play to force a turnover himself. He strip-sacked Tua Tagovailoa, setting up an eventual C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Nico Collins.
After the game, Anderson had a message for the fans, as the Texans posted on social media.
"Houston, this one is for you man," Anderson said in the video. "Shoutout to Houston, man, we're not done yet. Y'all keep on supporting us. Thank you the fans -- let's go!"
Opposite of Anderson was Danielle Hunter, who had yet another monstrous game. He recorded two sacks himself. The duo has been uber-disruptive in the backfield. They'll need to continue to provide their high level play off the edge as the team mounts for a playoff run.
With the Indianapolis Colts taking a loss to the Denver Broncos, the Texans have secured an AFC South title for a second-straight season and will now be in the playoffs.
